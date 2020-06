June 24 (Reuters) - RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) :

* THREE NORTH AFRICAN CANCER CENTERS PLACE ORDERS FOR RAYSTATION

* RAYSTATION HAS BEEN CHOSEN TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO ADVANCED TREATMENT PLANNING FEATURES THAT WERE PREVIOUSLY UNAVAILABLE IN NORTH AFRICAN MARKET

* ORDER WAS RECEIVED IN Q1/2020 AND MAJORITY OF REVENUE WAS RECEIVED DURING SAME PERIOD.