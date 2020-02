Feb 14 (Reuters) - RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) :

* YEAR-END REPORT 1 JANUARY - 31 DECEMBER 2019

* RAYSEARCH Q4 NET SALES SEK 234.5 MILLION VERSUS 219.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* RAYSEARCH Q4 NET PROFIT SEK 18.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 32.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* RAYSEARCH - BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID FOR 2019

* RAYSEARCH Q4 ORDER INTAKE SEK 277.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 294.9 MILLION YEAR AGO