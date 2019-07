July 18 (Reuters) - RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) :

* SWISS MEDICAL NETWORK ADVANCES CANCER CARE IN SWITZERLAND WITH MULTI-SYSTEM AGREEMENT FOR ACCURAY RADIATION THERAPY SYSTEMS AND RAYSEARCH ONCOLOGY SOFTWARE SYSTEMS

* FIRST PATIENT TREATMENTS USING COMBINATION OF RADIXACT SYSTEM AND RAYSTATION BY SWISS MEDICAL NETWORK ARE ANTICIPATED TO TAKE PLACE IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)