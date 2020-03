BRIEF-RaySearch: Oslo University Hospital Adopts Raystation

March 5 (Reuters) - RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ):

* OSLO UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL, HOME TO ONE OF THE WORLD’S LARGEST CANCER CLINICS, ADOPTS RAYSTATION FOR USE AT NORWAY’S FIRST NATIONAL PROTON THERAPY CENTER

* RAYSEARCH - OSLO UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL AWARDED A SIGNIFICANT TENDER FOR TREATMENT PLANNING SYSTEM RAYSTATION FOR PHOTON THERAPY

* RAYSEARCH - TENDER ENCOMPASSES IMPLEMENTATION AND TRAINING, AS WELL AS OPTIONS FOR THREE FURTHER HOSPITALS IN COUNTRY.