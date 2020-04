April 14 (Reuters) - RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ):

* RAYSEARCH POSTPONES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020

* AGM WILL BE HELD NO LATER THAN JUNE 30, 2020 IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LEGISLATION AND RAYSEARCH WILL PUBLISH AN INVITATION NO LATER THAN FOUR WEEKS PRIOR TO NEW DATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)