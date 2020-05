BRIEF-RaySearch Q1 Operating Profit Up At SEK 51.6 Mln

May 5 (Reuters) - RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) :

* INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1 - MARCH 31, 2020

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 208.9 M (173.1)

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 208.9 MILLION VERSUS 173.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 51.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 23.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IT IS NOT POSSIBLE AT PRESENT TO ESTIMATE FULL EFFECT OF COVID-19 ON RAYSEARCH

* PRELIMINARY ASSESSMENT IS THAT COVID-19 COULD HAVE A SIGNIFICANTLY ADVERSE EFFECT ON Q2, MAINLY BECAUSE ORDERS MAY BE DELAYED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)