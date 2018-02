Feb 15 (Reuters) - Raysearch:

* Q4 ‍OPERATING PROFIT SEK 98.7 M (100.2)​

* Q4 ‍ORDER INTAKE EXCLUDING. SERVICE AGREEMENTS SEK 192.6 M (189.0), OF WHICH RAYSTATION/RAYCARE SEK 183.2 M (176.3)​

* Q4 ‍NET SALES SEK 204.9 M (191.4), OF WHICH REVENUES FROM RAYSTATION/RAYCARE SEK 192.6 M (174.8)​