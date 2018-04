April 18 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co:

* RAYTHEON BUILDS SMALL SATELLITES FOR DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY

* RAYTHEON - BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION

* RAYTHEON CO - THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR