BRIEF-Raytheon Co Reports Q4 EPS From Continuing Operations of $1.35

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co:

* Q4 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.35

* Q4 NET SALES $6.8 BILLION, UP 8 PERCENT

* Q4, FY 2017 INCLUDED UNFAVORABLE $0.59 PROVISIONAL TAX-RELATED IMPACT DUE TO ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* MADE $1 BILLION PRETAX DISCRETIONARY PENSION PLAN CONTRIBUTION IN Q4, WHICH HAD UNFAVORABLE TAX-RELATED EPS IMPACT OF $0.09

* BACKLOG AT END OF 2017 WAS $38.2 BILLION, INCREASE OF ABOUT 4 PERCENT COMPARED TO END OF 2016

* SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $26.4 BILLION TO $26.9 BILLION

* SEES 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.55 TO $9.75

* Q4 BOOKINGS $8.54 BILLION VERSUS $7.58 BILLION