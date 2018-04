BRIEF-Raytheon Q1 EPS From Continuing Operations $2.20

April 26 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co:

* Q1 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.20

* BACKLOG AT Q1 END WAS $38.1 BILLION, UP ABOUT $2.1 BILLION COMPARED TO END OF Q1 2017

* INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS

* SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BILLION - $27.0 BILLION

* Q1 BOOKINGS $6.3 BILLION, COMPARED WITH $5.7 BILLION IN Q1 2017

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.11, REVENUE VIEW $6.20 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.71, REVENUE VIEW $26.74 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 - $9.90