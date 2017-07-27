FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 20 days
BRIEF-Raytheon reports Q2 EPS from continuing operations of $1.89
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 11:35 AM / in 20 days

BRIEF-Raytheon reports Q2 EPS from continuing operations of $1.89

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co:

* Q2 earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.89

* Q2 net sales of $6.3 billion, up 4.2 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.76, revenue view $6.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increased full-year 2017 guidance for sales and EPS

* Backlog at Q2 end was $36.2 billion, an increase of about $1.1 billion versus q2 2016

* Q2 bookings were $6.5 billion versus $7.1 billion in q2 2016

* Sees FY net sales $25.1 billion to $25.6 billion

* Sees FY earnings per share from continuing operations $7.35 to $7.50

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.48, revenue view $25.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.