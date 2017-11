Nov 29 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co:

* ROMANIA SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR PATRIOT INTEGRATED AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM

* RAYTHEON CO - ‍GOVERNMENT OF ROMANIA SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE CO‘S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY​

* RAYTHEON - ‍ROMANIA WILL RECEIVE PATRIOT CONFIGURATION 3+, AS WELL AS AN UNDISCLOSED QUANTITY OF GEM-T AND PAC-3 MSE INTERCEPTOR MISSILES​