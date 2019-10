Raytheon Co:

* RAYTHEON, WEYTEC TEAM TO CO-DEVELOP THE NEXT-GENERATION AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL WORKSTATION

* RAYTHEON - SIGNED DEAL WITH WEY TECHNOLOGY TO CO-DEVELOP AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER WORKSTATION CALLED MULTI-PLATFORM ATC RE-HOSTING SOLUTION, OR MARS