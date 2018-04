April 19 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co:

* RAYTHEON AWARDED $83 MILLION MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT

* RAYTHEON CO - AWARDED AN $83 MILLION CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

* RAYTHEON CO - CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MILLION

* RAYTHEON CO - NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY