BRIEF-Razer Inc Says FY Group Revenue Grew 15.2% To Us$820.8 Million

March 24 (Reuters) - Razer Inc:

* RAZER INC- FY GROUP REVENUE GREW 15.2% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO US$820.8 MILLION

* RAZER INC - FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE $84.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$97 MILLION

* RAZER INC - IN 2020, EXPECT GAMING HARDWARE BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO SUSTAIN MARKET SHARE LEADERSHIP

* RAZER INC - EXPECT TO SEE MORE OPPORTUNITIES AND GROWTH FOR RAZER GAMING ECOSYSTEM IN LIGHT OF STAY-AT-HOME SITUATION DUE TO COVID-19 SITUATION

* RAZER INC- SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 HAVE LARGELY BEEN ADDRESSED BY MID-MARCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: