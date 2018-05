May 17 (Reuters) - Razor Energy Corp:

* ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND RETAINS ALLIANCE CAPITAL PARTNERS

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $24.8 MILLION VERSUS $9.6 MILLION

* PRODUCTION DURING Q1 OF 2018 AVERAGED 4,353 BOE/D, OF WHICH APPROXIMATELY 87% WAS LIGHT OIL AND NGLS