July 24 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc:

* RECKITT BENCKISER CEO SAYS ON CONFERENCE CALL SAYS WORKING TO BROADEN SUPPLY FACILITY OF MEAD JOHNSON IN CHINA, LOOKING TO EXPAND IT INTO AUSTRALIA

* RECKITT BENCKISER CEO SAYS ON CONFERENCE CALL SAYS WILL WORK ON DEALS ACROSS THE BOARD IN COMING YEARS