BRIEF-RBB Bancorp And First American International Announce Plans To Merge

April 23 (Reuters) - RBB Bancorp:

* PRESS RELEASE - RBB BANCORP AND FIRST AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL CORP. ANNOUNCE PLANS TO MERGE, CREATING A POWERFUL BI-COASTAL SYNERGY WITH A FOCUS ON THE ASIAN-AMERICAN COMMUNITY

* RBB BANCORP - CASH AND STOCK TRANSACTION VALUED AT $116.8 MILLION, OR $52.32 PER SHARE

* RBB BANCORP - EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2019 IN MID-TEENS

* RBB BANCORP - FIRST AMERICAN’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION

* RBB BANCORP - TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL OF FIRST AMERICAN’S SHAREHOLDERS

* RBB BANCORP - UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, FIRST AMERICAN WILL DESIGNATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO SERVE ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RBB