Feb 6 (Reuters) - Rbc Bearings Inc:

* ORPORATED ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.05

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.97

* SEES Q4 2018 SALES ABOUT $172 MILLION TO $175 MILLION

* Q3 SALES ROSE 13.8 PERCENT TO $166.9 MILLION

* BACKLOG, AS OF DECEMBER 30, 2017, WAS $392.5 MILLION COMPARED TO $349.1 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016

* RECORDED AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF $1.1 MILLION IN Q3 ASSOCIATED WITH Q2 DECISION TO RESTRUCTURE MANUFACTURING OPERATION IN MONTREAL

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.87, REVENUE VIEW $163.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $178.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S