BRIEF-RBC CEO Mckay Says 'Feeling Very Confident' Of Beating Forecast Of Slower Mortgage Growth In 2021

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada:

* RBC CEO DAVE MCKAY SEES PENT-UP INFLATION FROM EXCESS DEMAND IN THE ECONOMY, BUT DOESN’T EXPECT INTEREST RATES TO RISE IN SHORT TERM

* RBC CEO MCKAY SAYS ‘FEELING VERY CONFIDENT’ OF BEATING FORECAST OF SLOWER MORTGAGE GROWTH IN 2021, SEES CONDO MARKET RECOVER

* MCKAY SAYS COULD USE EXCESS CAPITAL FOR ACQUISITIONS TO SCALE UP US WEALTH ADVISORY, PRIVATE BANKING AND COMMERCIAL BUSINESSES THAT DRIVE ROE GROWTH

* BANK OF MONTREAL CEO DARRYL WHITE SAYS NEAR-TERM OUTLOOK MIGHT BE BETTER THAN FORECAST, NOT SEEING IMPAIRED LOAN LOSSES BETTER THAN EXPECTED

* BMO CEO WHITE SAYS MAY SEE ‘DRASTICALLY BETTER’ ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2021, BUT WILL BE CAUTIOUS ON RELEASING CREDIT LOSS ALLOWANCES

* DMO CEO WHITE SEES 5% TO 6% GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2021; 4.5% TO 5% GROWTH IN CANADA, US

* TD CEO BHARAT MASRANI SAYS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH SCHWAB ON EXPANDING STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP

* ELEVATED UNCERTAINTY RESULTING FROM ONGOING LOCKDOWNS IN CANADA MEANS FREEZE ON BANK SHARE BUYBACKS, DIVIDEND INCREASES TO CONTINUE- FINANCIAL REGULATOR