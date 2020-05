May 22 (Reuters) - Asta Funding Inc:

* RBF CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 8.8% STAKE IN ASTA FUNDING INC AS OF MAY 22 - SEC FILING

* RBF CAPITAL LLC SAYS ON MAY 22, SENT LETTER TO ASTA FUNDING’S BOARD, PROPOSING TO BUY ALL OF SHARES NOT CURRENTLY HELD

* RBF CAPITAL LLC SAYS PROPOSING TO BUY ASTA FUNDING SHARES FOR PRICE OF $13/SHARE IN CASH