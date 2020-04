April 21 (Reuters) - RBG Holdings PLC:

* RBG HOLDINGS PLC - FY REVENUE AND REALISED GAINS OF £23.7 MILLION, UP 26%

* RBG HOLDINGS PLC - FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £7.6MILLION, UP 27%

* RBG HOLDINGS PLC - DECISION ON INTERIM DIVIDEND DELAYED UNTIL MAY 2020

* RBG HOLDINGS PLC - LOCKDOWN HAS POTENTIAL TO DELAY COMPLETION OF CERTAIN TRANSACTIONS.