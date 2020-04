April 6 (Reuters) - RBG Holdings PLC:

* RBG HOLDINGS PLC - TEMPORARILY CLOSED ITS LONDON AND MANCHESTER OFFICES

* RBG HOLDINGS PLC - GROUP WILL PAY SALARIES IN FULL AS USUAL WHILE STAFF ARE WORKING AS NORMAL.

* RBG HOLDINGS PLC - AT ROSENBLATT, WORKFLOWS SINCE UK GENERAL ELECTION IN DECEMBER 2019 HAVE BEEN STRONG.

* RBG HOLDINGS PLC - DECIDED TO POSTPONE DECISION ON PAYMENT OF COMPANY’S INTERIM DIVIDEND UNTIL MAY 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: