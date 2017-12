BRIEF-RBI Announces Revised MDR Framework For Debit Card Transactions

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* FOR SMALL MERCHANTS, MDR FOR DEBIT TRANSACTIONS TO NOT EXCEED 0.4 PERCENT FOR PHYSICAL POS INFRASTRUCTURE

* FOR SMALL MERCHANTS, MDR FOR DEBIT TRANSACTIONS TO NOT EXCEED 0.3 PERCENT FOR QR CODE-BASED CARD ACCEPTANCE INFRASTRUCTURE

* FOR OTHER MERCHANTS, MDR FOR DEBIT TRANSACTIONS TO NOT EXCEED 0.8 PERCENT FOR QR CODE-BASED CARD ACCEPTANCE INFRASTRUCTURE

* FOR OTHER MERCHANTS, MDR FOR DEBIT TRANSACTIONS TO NOT EXCEED 0.9 PERCENT FOR PHYSICAL POS INFRASTRUCTURE Source text - bit.ly/2AVbv6q