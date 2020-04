BRIEF-RBI Permits Greater Space To States For Availing Overdraft Facilities

April 7 (Reuters) -

* RBI PERMITS GREATER SPACE TO STATE GOVERNMENTS/ UNION TERRITORIES FOR AVAILING OVERDRAFT FACILITIES

* RBI PERMITS GREATER SPACE TO STATE GOVERNMENTS/ UNION TERRITORIES FOR AVAILING OVERDRAFT FACILITIES

* RBI SAYS NUMBER OF DAYS FOR WHICH A STATE OR UT CAN BE IN OVERDRAFT IN A QUARTER RAISED TO 50 WORKING DAYS FROM 36

* RBI SAYS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DAYS FOR WHICH STATE/UT CAN BE IN OVERDRAFT CONTINUOUSLY TO 21 WORKING DAYS

* RBI SAYS ARRANGEMENT FOR STATES/UT TO AVAIL OVERDRAFT FACILITIES WILL COME INTO FORCE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT, WILL REMAIN VALID TILL SEPT 30, 2020 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2VaiksJ]