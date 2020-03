BRIEF-RBI Revises Outlook Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

March 18 (Reuters) - RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG :

* PUBLICATION OF FY 2019 RESULTS AND CHANGE IN OUTLOOK

* HAS REVISED ITSOUTLOOK DUE TO CHANGED CIRCUMSTANCES AFFECTING DAILY ENVIRONMENT AND GLOBAL ECONOMY AS A RESULT OF MEASURES BEING TAKEN TO LIMIT SPREAD OFCOVID-19

* REDUCING OUR LOAN GROWTH EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020

* MEDIUM TERM WE TARGET A CONSOLIDATED RETURN ON EQUITY OF APPROXIMATELY 11 PER CENT, BUT ARE STILL EVALUATING IMPACT OF CURRENT ENVIRONMENT ON PROFITABILITY IN 2020

* INTEND TO DISTRIBUTE BETWEEN 20 AND 50 PER CENT OF CONSOLIDATED PROFIT

* AIM TO ACHIEVE A COST/INCOME RATIO OF AROUND 55% IN MEDIUM TERM AND ARE EVALUATING HOW CURRENT CIRCUMSTANCES WILL IMPACT RATIO IN 2021

* CONFIRMS CET1 RATIO TARGET OF AROUND 13 PER CENT

* PROVISIONING RATIO FOR FY 2020 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO RISE TO BETWEEN 50 AND 75 BASIS POINTS, DEPENDING ON LENGTH AND SEVERITY OF DISRUPTION