March 13 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* DISCONTINUANCE OF LETTERS OF UNDERTAKING (LOUS) AND LETTERS OF COMFORT (LOCS) FOR TRADE CREDITS

* TO DISCONTINUE ISSUANCE OF LOUS/ LOCS FOR TRADE CREDITS FOR IMPORTS INTO INDIA BY AD CATEGORY –I BANKS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT Source text - bit.ly/2p8Xnyk