March 5 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India :

* RBI SAYS LIQUIDITY MEASURES FOR MARCH 2018 - LONGER TERM VARIABLE RATE REPO OPERATIONS

* TO CONDUCT ADDITIONAL VARIABLE RATE REPO OPERATIONS FOR LONGER TENORS TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL LIQUIDITY SUPPORT TO THE BANKS DURING MARCH 2018‍​

* WILL CONDUCT 4 VARIABLE RATE TERM REPO AUCTIONS IN MARCH 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2FRaZGs