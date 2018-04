BRIEF-RBI's Acharya: Likely To Shift Decisively To Vote For Beginning Of 'Withdrawal Of Accommodation' In June Meet

April 19 (Reuters) -

* INDIA CENBANK RELEASES MINUTES OF APRIL MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

* INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES

* INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS IMPORTANT TO LET SOME MORE HARD DATA COME IN, ESPECIALLY ON GROWTH, ALLOW SOME MORE TIME TO LET EARLY SKIRMISHES ON GLOBAL TRADE FRONT PLAY OUT

* INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS LIKELY TO SHIFT DECISIVELY TO VOTE FOR A BEGINNING OF ‘WITHDRAWAL OF ACCOMMODATION’ IN THE NEXT MPC MEETING IN JUNE

* INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES

* INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC (Reporting By Swati Bhat)