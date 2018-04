April 27 (Reuters) - RBL Bank Ltd CEO Vishwavir Ahuja:

* EXEC SEES LOAN GROWTH OF 30-35 PERCENT IN 2018/19

* EXEC SAYS CO EXPECTS PROVISION COVERAGE RATIO TO IMPROVE TO 60 PERCENT IN SIX MONTHS FROM 57.6 PERCENT AT END-MARCH

* RBL BANK EXEC SAYS CO EXPECTS CREDIT COSTS TO COME DOWN IN 2018/19 FROM ABOUT 95 BPS IN 2017/18