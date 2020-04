BRIEF-RBL Bank, In Q4 Highlights, Says NIM At All-Time High In Quarter

April 1 (Reuters) - RBL Bank Ltd:

* RBL BANK, IN Q4 HIGHLIGHTS, SAYS NET INTEREST MARGIN AT AN ALL-TIME HIGH IN QUARTER

* RBL BANK, IN Q4 HIGHLIGHTS, SAYS SOME INCREASE IN SLIPPAGE IN SME (WHOLESALE) AND RETAIL DUE TO LOCKDOWN, BUT EXPECT LOWER SLIPPAGES QOQ

* RBL BANK SAYS FOCUS TO BE ON OPERATING LEVERAGE AND CONCERTED COST RATIONALISATION EXERCISE IN FUTURE

* RBL BANK SAYS EXPECT SLIGHT INCREASE IN CREDIT COSTS IN MARCH AND APRIL AS COLLECTION NOT ABLE TO FUNCTION EFFECTIVELY DURING LOCKDOWN

* RBL BANK SAYS RECENT DE-BULKING EXERCISE HAS HELPED SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE CONCENTRATION RISK IN WHOLESALE ADVANCES PORTFOLIO