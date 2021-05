May 31 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand:

* RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT REPORTS ON ILLEGAL DATA BREACH & HANDLING OF SENSITIVE INFORMATION

* SAYS TAKES FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR SHORTFALLS IDENTIFIED IN THE KPMG REPORT

* ACCEPTS FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT REPORTS & WILL CONTINUE TO IMPLEMENT RECOMMENDATIONS