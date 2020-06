June 26 (Reuters) -

* RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND SAYS MORTGAGE COMMITMENTS REBOUNDED IN MAY AFTER SHRINKING IN APRIL

* RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND SAYS TOTAL MONTHLY NEW MORTGAGE COMMITMENTS NZ$4.3 BILLION IN MAY, UP 57.1% COMPARED WITH APRIL 2020 BUT DOWN 33.3% FROM MAY 2019 Source text: bit.ly/3dFRmkg (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)