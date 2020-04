BRIEF-RBNZ Updates On Talks With ANZ NZ On Non-Compliance With Capital Adequacy Requirements

April 15 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand:

* WORKING WITH ANZ NZ TO GAIN ASSURANCE THE AREAS OF HISTORICAL NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RESERVE BANK’S CAPITAL ADEQUACY REQUIREMENTS BEING ADDRESSED

* LATEST S95 REPORT IDENTIFIED INSTANCES OF NON-COMPLIANCE INDICATING HISTORICALLY THERE WAS NOT ENOUGH RIGOUR AROUND ANZ NZ’S PROCESSES

* THE RESERVE BANK WILL WORK WITH ANZ NZ TO GAIN ASSURANCE THE AREAS OF NON-COMPLIANCE ARE ADDRESSED

* ANZ REMAINS SOUND AND WELL CAPITALISED