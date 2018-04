April 20 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC :

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - DECLARED HALF-YEARLY DIVIDENDS ON 11 PER CENT AND 5.5 PER CENT CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARES.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - DIVIDENDS WILL BE PAID ON 31 MAY 2018 AT RATE OF 5.5 PER CENT AND 2.75 PER CENT RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: