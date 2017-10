BRIEF-RBS says expects 400 mln stg cost from SME customer case

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland:

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - ‍WELCOMES FCA‘S CONFIRMATION THAT MOST SERIOUS ALLEGATIONS MADE AGAINST BANK HAVE NOT BEEN UPHELD

* ‍RBS RESPONDS TO PUBLICATION OF FCA REPORT ON INDEPENDENT REVIEW INTO GRG​​

* ‍BANK CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CUMULATIVE COST OF THESE MEASURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY £400M​

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - ‍BANK ACCEPTS THAT IT DID NOT ALWAYS COMMUNICATE AS WELL OR AS CLEARLY AS IT SHOULD HAVE DONE​

* ‍BANK HAS NOW COMPLETED AUTOMATIC REFUND OF COMPLEX FEES, WITH MORE THAN £115M OF REFUND OFFERS MADE​

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - COULD HAVE MANAGED TRANSITION TO GRG BETTER AND SHOULD HAVE BETTER EXPLAINED TO CUSTOMERS ANY CHANGES TO PRICES OR COMPLEX FEES IT WAS CHARGING​