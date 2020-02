Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC:

* IN ADDITION, WE ANTICIPATE THAT REGULATORY CHANGES WILL ADVERSELY IMPACT INCOME IN OUR PERSONAL BUSINESS BY AROUND £200 MILLION.

* NATWEST MARKETS PLC, AS A STANDALONE BANK, PLANS TO ISSUE £3-5 BILLION OF TERM SENIOR UNSECURED INSTRUMENTS IN 2020

* TO MAKE OWN OPERATIONS NET CARBON ZERO IN 2020 AND CLIMATE POSITIVE BY 2025