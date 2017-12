Dec 29 (Reuters) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc:

* RCI NEEDS ADDITIONAL TIME TO FILE 10-K; ISSUES PRELIMINARY 4Q17 & FY17 UPDATE AND FY18 OUTLOOK

* RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS - EXPECTS Q4 REVENUE $39.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $37.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: