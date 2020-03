BRIEF-RCI Hospitality Says Pending Northeast Corridor Club Acquisition Will Not Close In March Quarter As Anticipated

March 17 (Reuters) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc:

* RCI SHAREHOLDER UPDATE ON COVID-19

* RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC - PENDING NORTHEAST CORRIDOR CLUB ACQUISITION WILL NOT CLOSE IN MARCH QUARTER AS ANTICIPATED

* RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC - HAVE ALREADY REDUCED MANY COSTS, AND WILL BE LOWERING EXPENSES FURTHER

* RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS - WILL PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE WHEN CO ANNOUNCES 2Q20 NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT SALES IN APRIL

* RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC - SUBSIDIARIES HAVE TEMPORARILY CLOSED A NUMBER OF NIGHTCLUBS OR LIMITED THEIR OCCUPANCY

* RCI HOSPITALITY - HAVE ENOUGH CASH AND RESOURCES, INCLUDING EXCESS BORROWING CAPACITY BASED ON COMPOSITION OF ASSET BASE