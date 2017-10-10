FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rci Hospitality says ‍Q4 total nightclubs and bombshells restaurant sales were $38.1 mln vs $32.0 mln
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2017 / 1:25 PM / in 10 days

BRIEF-Rci Hospitality says ‍Q4 total nightclubs and bombshells restaurant sales were $38.1 mln vs $32.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc:

* RCI Hospitality Holdings - ‍announced total and same-store sales for its nightclubs and bombshells restaurant segments for Q4 ended September 30, 2017​

* RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc - ‍Q4 total nightclubs and bombshells restaurant sales were $38.1 million compared to $32.0 million ​

* RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc - Q4 ‍consolidated same-store sales for nightclubs and bombshells restaurant segments of $32.4 million compared to $30.4 million ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.