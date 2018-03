BRIEF-RCL Foods Says Wolwehoek Polony Plant Is Clear Of St6 Listeria Strain​

March 16 (Reuters) - RCL Foods Ltd:

* WOLWEHOEK POLONY PLANT IN FREE STATE IS CLEAR OF ST6 LISTERIA STRAIN​

* ‍RAINBOW POLONY PRODUCTS FROM WOLWEHOEK PLANT WERE RECALLED AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE AND PLANT HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED​

* ‍TESTS CONDUCTED BY AN INDEPENDENT LABORATORY IN FRANCE HAVE SHOWN THAT PLANT IS CLEAR OF ST6 LISTERIA STRAIN​

* ‍RECALL DOES NOT AFFECT ANY OTHER RCL FOODS FACILITIES OR PRODUCTS, INCLUDING FRESH AND FROZEN RAINBOW CHICKEN​