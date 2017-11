Nov 10 (Reuters) - RCM BETEILIGUNGS AG:

* EBT INCREASED BY MORE THAN 30% TO APPROX. 1.6 MILLION EUROS AFTER NINE MONTHS

* 9-MONTH GROUP SALES INCREASE TO 16.04 MILLION EUROS (PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD: 10.16 MILLION EUROS)​

* SEES FY 2017 FURTHER INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED EBT COMPARED TO 2016

* FOR 2018 THE GOAL IS TO FURTHER INCREASE RCM‘S CONSOLIDATED EBT TO MORE THAN EUR 3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)