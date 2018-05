May 2 (Reuters) - RCM BETEILIGUNGS AG:

* REPAYMENT OF WARRANT BONDS DUE APRIL 30, SETTLING OPTION RIGHTS EXPIRING ON THE SAME DAY

* A TOTAL OF 685,185 OPTION RIGHTS WERE EXERCISED DURING THE ENTIRE TERM OF THE OPTION BOND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)