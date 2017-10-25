BRIEF-RCom says 4G strategy to be executed via spectrum sharing, intracircle roaming with Jio

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd

* Says ‍decided to adopt 4G-focussed strategy for profitable growth of its wireless business​

* Co will be optimizing its 2G and 3G footprint, related infrastructure and human resources, w.e.f Nov 30

* Reliance communications says 4G strategy to be executed through spectrum sharing and intracircle roaming with Reliance Jio Source text - [As already announced on 1 October 2017, RCOM has decided to adopt a 4G-focussed strategy for profitable growth of its wireless business. Accordingly, RCOM will be optimizing its 2G and 3G footprint, and related infrastructure and human resources, with effect from 30 November 2017.] Further company coverage: