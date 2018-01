Jan 16 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd:

* RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS - UNIT GCX ENTERED INTO PARTNERSHIPS TO EXPAND ITS CLOUD ECOSYSTEM AND DATA CENTER FOOTPRINT

* RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS -CONSTRUCTION OF GLOBAL CLOUD XCHANGE'S EAGLE EXPRESS SUBMARINE CABLE SYSTEMS WILL BE COMPLETELY SELF-FINANCED Source text: (bit.ly/2EKE98q) Further company coverage: