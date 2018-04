April 16 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd:

* RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS - SUPREME COURT HAS STAYED INTERIM ORDER OF NCLAT ALLOWING EXECUTION OF TOWERS, FIBER ASSETS SALE

* RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS - NCLAT HAS FIXED 18TH APRIL FOR HEARING RITL APPEAL AGAINST ORDER OF NCLT Source text - bit.ly/2JOyxgV Further company coverage: