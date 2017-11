Nov 10 (Reuters) - RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGROUP SPA:

* 9-MONTH REVENUE EUR 657.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 709.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT EUR 19.8‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 17.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* RESULT TARGETS FOR 2017 ARE CONFIRMED‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)