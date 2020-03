March 26 (Reuters) - Rizzoli Corriere della Sera Mediagroup SpA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 923.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 975.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 68.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 85.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND FOR 0.03 EUR PER SHARE

* HAS ADEQUATE MANAGEMENT LEVERS TO COUNTER EFFECTS OF HEALTH EMERGENCY IN 2020 AND CONFIRMS GROUP’S MEDIUM-LONG TERM PROSPECTS

* ADVERTISING SALES IN MARCH HAD A SLOWDOWN IN BOTH ITALY AND SPAIN DUE TO CORONAVIRUS SPREAD