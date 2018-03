March 15 (Reuters) - RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGROUP SPA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 895.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 968.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 71.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TARGETS FURTHER GROWTH IN EBITDA AND NET CASH FLOW IN 2018

* TARGETS NET FINANCIAL DEBT AT END-2018 BELOW EUR 200 MILLION