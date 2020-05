May 11 (Reuters) - Rizzoli Corriere della Sera Mediagroup SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 171.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 206.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 4.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CORONAVIRUS HEALTH EMERGENCY IMPACTED GROUP’S Q1 RESULTS

* EXCEEDED 300,000 ONLINE SUBSCRIPTIONS, MORE THAN DOUBLED COMPARED TO MARCH 2019

* GROUP CONFIRMS ITS MEDIUM-LONG TERM PROSPECTS